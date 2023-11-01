Barzani emphasizes financial rights in meeting with US ambassador

2023-11-01 19:45:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Regional Government's Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, met the United States Ambassador to Iraq, Alina Romanowski, and her accompanying delegation.

The meeting attached importance importance to disbursing financial entitlements to the Kurdistan Region, "especially following the submission of comprehensive and precise data, fortified by legal and constitutional documents, to the relevant entities within the federal government."

"In another facet of the meeting, both parties concurred on the vital necessity of upholding Iraq's security and stability. They stressed the imperative of safeguarding embassies, diplomatic missions, as well as the forces of the international coalition, both in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region."