Iraq’s oil export revenues in October exceed $9.6 billion

2023-11-01 22:45:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Oil announced on Wednesday that oil export revenues through October surpassed $9.6 billion. According to row data issued by the State Organization for Marketing of Oil (SOMO), the total exports of crude oil during October were more than 109.54 million barrels, with revenues slightly exceeding $9.66 billion. SOMO […]

