Iraq condemns Israel’s attack on Jabalia camp in Gaza

2023-11-01 22:45:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned Israel’s attack on the Jabalia camp in the Gaza Strip. The Iraqi ministry mentioned in a statement on Wednesday that it strongly condemns the inhumane aggression of the Israeli occupation forces on the Jabalia camp in the besieged Gaza Strip, which resulted in the death […]

