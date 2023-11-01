New CTS Chief issues statement following his appointment

2023-11-01 23:45:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Lieutenant General Karim Aboud Al-Tamimi, the newly appointed head of the anti-terrorism agency, released a statement following his appointment today, Wednesday.

Al-Tamimi expressed his gratitude for the trust placed in him by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, to lead the counter-terrorism service.

He emphasized his commitment to "continue the legacy of martyrs and dedicated individuals, enhance the agency's reputation, develop its methods and tactics, and fulfill the rights and duties of wounded heroes and the families of the honorable martyrs".

Al-Tamimi concluded by thanking Major General Abdul Wahab Al-Saadi for his service as the former head of the counter-terrorism service.