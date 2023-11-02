Oil rises over 1% after Fed keeps rates unchanged
2023-11-02 08:45:05 - Source: Shafaq News
Shafaq News/ Oil gained more than 1% on Thursday to snap its three-day decline, as risk appetite returned to financial markets after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept benchmark interest rates on hold.
Brent crude futures rose 89 cents, or 1.1%, to $85.52 a barrel by 0324 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures advanced 91 cents, also 1.1%, to $81.35 a barrel.
Both benchmarks settled at their multi-weeks lows in the previous session.
Oil's rally comes along with gains across financial assets after the Fed maintained its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 5.25%-5.50% at its latest meeting on Wednesday.
Policymakers struggled to determine whether financial conditions may be tight enough already to c…