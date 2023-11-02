Iran plans railway extension to Iraqi Kurdistan
2023-11-02 14:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News
Shafaq News/ Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi announced plans on Thursday to extend a railway line from the Iranian Kurdistan Province to the Bashmakh border crossing in Iraqi Kurdistan.
The announcement was made during the inauguration of the Hamedan-Sanandaj railway road in Sanandaj, the capital of Iran's Kurdistan Governorate.
President Raisi emphasized the completion of the Hamedan-Sanandaj railway and revealed intentions to extend the line from Sanandaj to the Bashmakh port with Iraq. He stated, "Today, in addition to the opening of the railway line from Hamadan to Sanandaj, we are starting the design from Sanandaj to the Bashmakh border (in the Kurdistan Region), and we hope that one day we will see this railway line become an international line." The extension project aims to enhance rail transport, facilitating passenger and goods transportation between Iran and the Kurdistan Region in Iraq.