Abu Fadak orders maximum alert in preparation for "potential emergencies"
2023-11-02 15:15:04 - Source: Shafaq News
Shafaq News/ The Chief of Staff of the Popular Mobilization Forces, Abdul Aziz al-Muhammadawi, also known as "Abu Fadak," issued an order on Thursday to raise the state of alertness to the maximum in anticipation for "potential emergencies" in the coming days.
"The Popular Mobilization Forces held an extensive meeting under the leadership of the Chief of Staff, Abdul Aziz al-Muhammadawi, with the participation of the Secretary-General, Secretary, operational leaders, brigade commanders, formations, and directors of supporting branches within the organization," a PMF press release said.
During the meeting, "key developments and security challenges in various operational areas were reviewed, along with the high readiness level of the Popular Mobilization Forces and other security units to maintain the significant security stability in Iraq."
The Chief of Staff of the Popular Mobilization Forces instructed the troops to exhibit "high readiness to defend the sovereignty of the country and its national borders."