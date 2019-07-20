Home › Baghdad Post › Trump: Sen. Rand Paul to help with Iran negotiations

Trump: Sen. Rand Paul to help with Iran negotiations

2019/07/20 | 18:35



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-US President Donald Trump confirmedFriday that Sen. Rand Paul is involved in diplomatic talks with Iran, referringto the country as “nothing but trouble.”The Kentucky Republican has longbeen an opponent of U.S. intervention in Iran. POLITICO reported earlierthis week that he asked for Trump’s blessing to arrange a meeting with IranianForeign Minister Javad Zarif in hopes of avoiding further conflict with thecountry.Trump had previously said hewas unaware of plans to include Paul in talks with Iran. But he acknowledgedthe senator's role Friday in response to a question about the administration’splan to calm tensions following Iran's seizure of a British oil tanker in theStrait of Hormuz.“Rand asked me if he could getinvolved,” Trump said told reporters. “The answer is yes.”This week, Zarif criticized U.S.foreign policies and told reporters during his visit to the United Nationsheadquarters in New York that the onus is on the United States to ease tensionswith Iran. He said Iran would be open to more enhanced inspections of itsnuclear program in exchange for the U.S. lifting sanctions on the country.“It goes to show you I was rightabout Iran,” Trump said. He called President Barack Obama's nuclear deal withIran “ridiculous.”The president also called the U.K. a“very good ally” and vowed to use its diplomatic relationship with the UnitedStates to help facilitate talks.“We always have an alliance with theU.K.,” Trump said. “We'll talk to the U.K. We have no written agreement, but wehave an agreement.”