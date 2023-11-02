President Barzani meets French counterpart in Paris

2023-11-02 21:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / In response to an official invitation extended by President Emmanuel Macron of France, Nechirvan Barzani, the President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, arrived in Paris on Thursday for a pivotal meeting.

The Élysée Palace confirmed that President Macron is scheduled to meet President Barzani tomorrow at the presidential residence.

A statement from the Kurdish Regional Presidency clarified that during their meeting at the Élysée Palace, President Nechirvan Barzani and President Macron will delve into discussions concerning French-Iraqi relations, the Kurdistan Region, collaborative development initiatives, as well as the prevailing conditions in Iraq and the broader Middle East region.

This marks President Barzani's fourth official visit since assuming office as the head of the Kurdistan Regional Government in his previous term and in the current one. The visit gains significance against the backdrop of the postponed "Third Baghdad Conference," which President Macron was slated to attend. The conference, initially scheduled for the end of October, has been deferred until further notice due to undisclosed reasons