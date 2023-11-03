Barzani-Macron meeting begins at the Élysée Palace

2023-11-03 15:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Nechirvan Barzani, arrived at the Élysée Palace a short while ago, as announced by the Kurdistan Region Presidency.

French President welcomed President Barzani, after which the bilateral meeting inside the Élysée Palace in Paris began.

Barzani arrived in Paris yesterday, Thursday, in response to an official invitation extended to him by French President Emmanuel Macron.

The Kurdistan Region Presidency said in a statement that Barzani will discuss during his meeting with President Macron at the Élysée Palace the French relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, cooperation, as well as the situation in Iraq and the region in general.

It is worth noting that this is the fourth official visit made by Nechirvan Barzani since he assumed the presidency of the Kurdistan Regional Government in his previous term and the current term. The French President was scheduled to visit Iraq to attend the "Third Baghdad Conference," which was planned to take place at the end of October but was postponed until further notice.