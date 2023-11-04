Iraq's Crude oil exports to the United States surge, EIA reports

2023-11-04 11:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The US Energy Information Administration reported a significant increase in Iraq's oil exports to the United States in the past week, according to their latest data.

The administration's figures revealed that the average US crude oil imports from nine major countries rose to 5.645 million barrels per day during the past week. This marked an increase of 392 thousand barrels per day compared to the previous week's import rate of 5.253 million barrels per day.

Iraq's contribution to the US's oil imports saw a notable uptick, reaching 351 thousand barrels per day in the past week. This represents a substantial increase of 169 thousand barrels per day from the previous week's average of 182 thousand.

During this period, most of the US's oil imports came from Canada, accounting for an average of 3,485 million barrels daily. Mexico followed with an average of 1,004 million barrels per day, while Saudi Arabia supplied an average of 294 thousand barrels per day. Brazil contributed 168 thousand barrels per day to the US oil imports.

Additionally, the US received crude oil imports from Ecuador at a rate of 133 thousand barrels per day, from Libya at 106 thousand barrels per day, and from Colombia at 74 thousand barrels per day. Oil imports from Nigeria totaled 30 thousand barrels per day, while no quantity was imported from Russia during this period.