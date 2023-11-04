Islamic Resistance in Iraq claims responsibility for missile attack on US base in Syria

2023-11-04 11:45:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group that includes armed Shiite factions, claimed responsibility on Saturday for a missile attack targeting the US-led coalition base in Al-Shaddadi, Syria.

In a statement, the group said it had "targeted the American occupation base in Al-Shaddadi, south of the Syrian city of Al-Hasakah, with missiles."

The statement added that the attack had "directly hit" the base.

Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor, had reported earlier on Saturday that a powerful explosion had occurred in the area of the US base in Al-Shaddadi.

The attack came amid an escalation of tensions between Iran-backed forces and the US-led coalition in Syria and Iraq. Armed Shiite factions have carried out a series of attacks on US and coalition bases in the region since the US assassination of Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani in January 2020