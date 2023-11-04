Dollar prices rise in Baghdad and Erbil

2023-11-04 13:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The dollar rose in Iraqi markets on Saturday, trading at 162,900 dinars against 100 dollars in the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, up from 162,250 dinars on Thursday.

In local exchange shops in Baghdad, the selling price of the dollar reached 163,750 dinars, while the purchasing price was 162,750 dinars.

The dollar also rose in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, trading at 162,600 dinars against 100 dollars in banking shops, up from 162,300 dinars on Thursday.