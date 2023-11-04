Iraq Achieves Highest Oil Revenues since July 2022

2023-11-04 19:30:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced preliminary oil exports for October: Total exports of crude oil: 109,545,589 barrels. Revenues from crude oil exports: $9.669 billion, the highest since July 2022. Oil fields in central and southern Iraq accounted for 108,050,360 barrels of crude oil exports. Exports from Kirkuk through the port of […]

