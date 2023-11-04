Lukoil Extends Contract at Iraq's West Qurna 2 Oilfield

2023-11-04 19:30:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Russian oil firm Lukoil has signed an agreement extending its contract at Iraq's West Qurna 2 oilfield by 10 years, taking it to 2045. Full statement from Lukoil: The representatives of PJSC LUKOIL and Basra Oil Company signed a Supplementary Agreement to the contract on the development and production of oil at […]

