China's ZPEC Approved for Oil Ops in Iraq

2023-11-04 19:30:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. China's Zhongman Petroleum and Natural Gas Group Corporation (ZPEC) has announced that it has received a letter from Iraq's Petroleum Contracts and Licensing Directorate (PCLD) confirming the successful approval of its qualifications for Iraq's oil and gas field development and operations. In a statement on Thursday to the Shanghai Stock Exchange, the […]

