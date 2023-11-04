Iraq News Now

HomeIraq Business NewsPolitical › China's ZPEC Approved for Oil Ops in Iraq

China's ZPEC Approved for Oil Ops in Iraq

Chinas ZPEC Approved for Oil Ops in Iraq
China's ZPEC Approved for Oil Ops in Iraq
2023-11-04 19:30:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. China's Zhongman Petroleum and Natural Gas Group Corporation (ZPEC) has announced that it has received a letter from Iraq's Petroleum Contracts and Licensing Directorate (PCLD) confirming the successful approval of its qualifications for Iraq's oil and gas field development and operations. In a statement on Thursday to the Shanghai Stock Exchange, the […]

The post China's ZPEC Approved for Oil Ops in Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.

Read the Full Text From: Iraq Business News
Sponsored Links