2023-11-04 20:45:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Qatar has appointed a new Consul General in Erbil. The Head of the Protocol Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ammar Dawood, received the consular credentials of HE Hussein bin Ali Al Fadala on Tuesday. The Qatari Investment Holding Company [Estithmar Holding] has recently announced investments in Iraq. (Source: Qatari Ministry […]

The post Qatar appoints new Consul General in Erbil first appeared on Iraq Business News.