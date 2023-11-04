2023-11-04 20:45:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By Sarhang Hamasaeed for the United States Institute of Peace (USIP). Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News. Iraq's al-Sudani Government, One Year Later It's been an eventful year for Iraq, with mixed results. But on balance, the prime minister has navigated […]

