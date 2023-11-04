2023-11-04 20:45:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

From Amwaj Media. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News. Will Iraq agree to new Turkmen-majority governorate? For years, members of Iraq's Turkmen community have demanded that Tal Afar be elevated from its current status as a district in Nineveh to that of […]

