Germany embraces 138k Iraqi refugees: statistical report

2019/07/20 | 20:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The number of refugees in Germany by the end of 2018 has reached 1.8 million, including 138,000 Iraqis, the German authorities said on Saturday. "As of the end of 2018, the number of refugees and asylum seekers reached 1.8 million, of which 1.3 million have the right of residence, mostly Iraqis, Syrians, and Afghans," the statistical report by the Federal Statistical Office of Germany showed."Some 62% of the refugees who has the right of protection in Germany came from three countries: Syria (526,000), Iraq (138,000) and Afghanistan (131,000)," the report said.
