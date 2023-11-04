Director-general of Sulaymaniyah health department assures uninterrupted services in critical health institutions

2023-11-04 21:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Sabah Hawrami, the Director General of Sulaymaniyah Health Department, confirmed on Saturday that operations would be stopped at crucial health facilities, including emergency and premature infant departments, despite the ongoing strike by some resident doctors.

In a press conference, Hawrami said, "We have made every effort to persuade medical and health personnel to continue their duties in the health institutions under the Ministry of Health in the regional government, ensuring uninterrupted services to the citizens."

He acknowledged the challenges posed by the salary crisis. Still, he praised the dedication of health workers, saying, "Despite the financial difficulties, our health institutions are operating with utmost diligence and commitment. We highly appreciate the dedication of our healthcare staff, who continue to provide essential services to the people of Sulaymaniyah under these unstable financial conditions."

Regarding the recent strike initiated by some resident doctors, Hawrami clarified, "The strike has not impacted the functioning of our health institutions. Several doctors returned to work last Thursday. The resident doctors, mainly comprising new staff, are understandably vocal in asserting their rights. We stand in solidarity with their demands and the demands of all healthcare professionals."

Hawrami appealed to the governments of Baghdad and Erbil, urging them to expedite the disbursement of salaries to regional employees. He emphasized, "We urge our health personnel to maintain their current dedication and efforts to overcome this challenging phase."

Furthermore, Hawrami categorically dismissed any disruptions in critical health departments such as emergency units, premature infant care, firefighting, and surgical operations. He affirmed, "Healthcare professionals are steadfast in their duties, ensuring the continuous operation of these sensitive health institutions."