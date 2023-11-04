Football icons Benzema, Kanté land in Iraq to play against Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya

2023-11-04 23:30:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Erbil (IraqiNews.com) – Al-Ittihad Club, a Saudi Arabian football team, traveled to Erbil, Iraq to prepare to play Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya in the AFC Champions League’s fourth round on Monday at Franso Hariri Stadium. Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw welcomed French football legends, such as Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kanté, at the Erbil International Airport. This would […]

