Asiacell keeps up its steady growth in Iraq

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Asiacell continued to perform well into the third quarter, increasing revenue and EBITDA by double digits. In Iraq, Asiacell’s client base was steady at 17.1 million. Asiacell, which is mostly owned by the Ooredoo Group of Qatar, had a 19% rise in revenue due to increasing data revenues. An increase in EBITDA […]

