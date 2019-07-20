Home › Baghdad Post › Philippine urges nationals in Iraq to stay alert after Kurdistan terrorist attack

2019/07/20 | 23:50



The Philippines Foreign Ministry on Saturday urged its citizens in Iraq to stay alert following an attack that killed three people, including a Turkish diplomat in the north of the country."The Philippines embassy in Baghdad asks its nationals as well as those traveling to Iraq to be vigilant and to monitor possible threats to their security," ABS-CBN news agency reported."Filipino citizens should not attract attention and avoid participating in public demonstrations," the embassy added. At least three people, including a Turkish deputy consul were shot dead in Wednesday’s attack when a gunman opened fire at a restaurant in Erbil and no one has claimed responsibility for the shooting.











