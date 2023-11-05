Hussein discusses conflict in Gaza with Iranian counterpart
2023-11-05 08:45:14 - Source: Shafaq News
Shafaq News / Iranian media mentioned today, Sunday, that a phone call took place between Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, and his Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Hussein.
During the call, they discussed the developments in Palestine and the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Abdollahian emphasized Iran's recent diplomatic efforts and condemned the war crimes committed by the Zionist entity, particularly against civilians, including women and children.
He attributed this to the main reason for the escalation of the current crisis in the region. The Iranian Foreign Minister stated that the expansion of the war is inevitable due to the escalation of aggression against civilians in Gaza.
In response, Minister Hussein stressed the need for cohesive and coordinated action by Islamic countries to support the Palestinian people, halt the attacks, and prevent accentuating the war.