Iraqi factions target US base in al-Hasakah, Syria

2023-11-05 16:30:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced on Sunday targeting a US base west of the Syrian city of Al-Hasakah with drones.

In a statement, the group confirmed that their members targeted the "Tel Baidar" US base west of Al-Hasakah with unmanned aerial vehicles, and it was directly hit.

Yesterday, the security official of Hezbollah Brigades, Abu Ali Al-Askari, threatened that the visit of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Iraq "will be met with unprecedented escalation" and indicated that the brigades would close the US embassy in a "non-peaceful manner."

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to arrive in the Iraqi capital Baghdad today, Sunday.