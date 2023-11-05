2023-11-05 17:00:23 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Chairman of the National Investment Commission (NIC), Haider Makiya, announced on Saturday that the commission received many requests to carry out waste-to-energy projects. Makiya illustrated that different techniques can be used to carry out the project, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA). The Chairman of the NIC clarified that waste-to-energy […]

The post Iraq to generate energy by recycling waste appeared first on Iraqi News.