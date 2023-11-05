Blinken to arrive in Baghdad today, Sunday

2023-11-05 17:15:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / A source in the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign affairs confirmed that the US Secretary of State will arrive in the Iraqi capital Baghdad today, Sunday.

The source told Shafaq News agency that there is no specific time for the arrival of the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Baghdad, but he will arrive later this evening.

Earlier today, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Ramallah to meet with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to discuss the war between Israel and Hamas.

The visit has sparked tensions, with a Hezbollah official threatening unprecedented escalation and the closure of the US embassy in a non-peaceful manner.

The United States finds itself in a difficult position due to its support for Israel amid global shock over civilian casualties in Gaza. Blinken's trip to the Middle East highlights the challenging situation the US is in, caught between international anger over the killing of Palestinians and steadfast support for Israel, as more countries call on Washington to pressure Israel for an unconditional ceasefire.

Blinken visited Jordan on Saturday and held talks with foreign ministers from Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, and Jordan, in addition to meeting with the Secretary-General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, Hussein Sheikh.

The US State Department earlier announced that Blinken will visit Turkey on Sunday and Monday as part of his tour in the Middle East.