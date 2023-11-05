Iraqi PM's regional tour aims for Ceasefire, humanitarian aid to Gaza: spokesperson

2023-11-05 18:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The official spokesperson for the Iraqi government, Basim al-Awwadi, on Sunday said that a ceasefire in Gaza is one of the main objectives of Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani's regional tour, scheduled to commence with a visit to Tehran on Monday.

Speaking to Shafaq News Agency, al-Awwadi said that "the primary goal of the Iraqi Prime Minister's regional tour is to achieve mutual understanding for ending the aggression on Gaza, halting the expansion of the war, containing it, and preventing its spread, as well as promoting immediate ceasefire initiatives."

He added, "The visit also aims to support efforts in providing and dispatching urgent humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza, and to create a framework for agreements that spurs international and legal organizations to fulfill their international commitments towards the Palestinian cause and ensure the protection of the Palestinian people."

Regarding the schedule of the Prime Minister's visits to the Gulf, the spokesperson said that it would be flexible, due to the swift scheduling of appointments, making it impossible to specify the name of a particular country at this time.

On Saturday, a source informed Shafaq News Agency that al-Sudani would undertake a regional tour starting in Tehran and then moving on to Gulf states to discuss the developments in Gaza.

On Saturday, Prime Minister al-Sudani said that the "major decisions" taken in Iraq regarding the Palestinian cause is a duty of the government that takes into consideration the interests of the Iraqi people. Those remarks are believed to be a subtle comment on the "unofficial" reactions to the ongoing battles in Gaza.