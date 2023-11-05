Iraq News Now

Iraqi PM to start regional tour to discuss Gaza war

2023-11-05 19:30:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, will begin a regional tour on Monday to discuss the developments in the Gaza Strip. A political source told the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that Al-Sudani will start a regional tour to discuss the latest developments in Gaza, explaining that the first city Al-Sudani will […]

