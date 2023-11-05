Drivers of Climate Induced Displacement in Iraq

2023-11-05 20:45:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

Iraq - Drivers of Climate Induced Displacement: Climate Vulnerability Assessment (October 2023) Climate change and environmental degradation have contributed to the displacement of at least 55,290 individuals in assessed locations in central and southern Iraq between January 2016 and October 2022. This figure represents an estimated 15 per cent of the original population that used […]

