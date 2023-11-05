US stops information exchange with Iraq

2023-11-05 21:15:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraqi sources revealed on Saturday that US forces stopped information exchange with Iraqi military officers at the Ain Al-Asad base in western Iraq, considering recent drone and missile attacks targeting US and coalition forces. The precautionary measure follows attacks that successfully reached specific targets in the base, according to Asharq Al-Awsat. The […]

