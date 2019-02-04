Iraqi president hits back at Trump over US army presence

2019/02/04 | 22:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Qassim Abdul-Zahra reports for AP:Iraq's president hit back at Donald Trump Monday for saying U.S. troops should stay in Iraq to keep an eye on neighboring Iran, saying the U.S. leader did not ask for Iraq's permission to do so.
"We find these comments strange," said Barham Salih, speaking at a forum in Baghdad.
Trump's comments added to concerns in Iraq about America's long-term intentions, particularly after it withdraws its troops from Syria. Trump has angered Iraqi politicians and Iranian-backed factions by arguing he would keep U.S. troops in Iraq and use it as a base to strike Islamic State group targets inside Syria as needed.
