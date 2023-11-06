Blinken, al-Sudani held talks on hindering forcible displacement of Gazans: U.S. diplomat

2023-11-06 00:15:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, on Sunday said that Palestinians should not be "forcibly displaced" outside Gaza, which has been under brutal Israeli bombing that left nearly ten thousand dead since October 7.

Blinken, who paid an unannounced visit to Iraq earlier today, is on a tour in the Middle East amid growing tension after the eruption of a war between Israel and Hamas last month.

"The Secretary and the Prime Minister discussed the conflict between Israel and Hamas and the need to prevent the conflict from spreading, including in Iraq," spokesperson to the U.S. Secretary of State, Matthew Miller, said, "the Secretary discussed the humanitarian situation in Gaza and our continued commitment to coordinating with Iraq and our other partners in the region to ensure sustained and safe access to food, water, medical care, and other assistance required to meet humanitarian needs."

Miller said that Blinken and al-Sudani discussed "the need to ensure that Palestinians are not forcibly displaced outside of Gaza."

Critics say Israel's strikes are often disproportionate, considering the large number of civilians killed. Large areas of residential neighbourhoods in northern Gaza have been levelled by air strikes. The UN office for humanitarian affairs says more than half the remaining residents, estimated at around 300,000, are sheltering in UN-run facilities.

Israeli planes again dropped leaflets instructed the civilians to head south during a four-hour window on Sunday. Crowds were walking down Gaza's main north-south highway carrying baggage, pets, and pushing wheelchairs

The UN said about 1.5 million people in Gaza, or 70% of the population, have been forced to leave their homes due to the bombardment. Food, water, and the fuel needed for generators that power hospitals and other facilities is running out. No fuel has come for nearly one month, the UN Palestinian refugee agency said.

Blinken, according to Miller, urged al-Sudani to hold accountable those responsible for the attacks on U.S. personnel in Iraq "and fulfill Iraq’s commitments to protect all installations hosting U.S. personnel at the invitation of the Iraqi government."

"Secretary Blinken made clear that the U.S. will defend its interests and personnel," Miller said.

Rocket and drone attacks on U.S. and coalition troops have stepped up in Iraq and Syria since Hamas' attacks on Oct. 7 sparked an unproportional Israeli military agression in Gaza.