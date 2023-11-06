Bell Helicopter Approved for $300m Iraq Sale

2023-11-06 05:15:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Texas-based Bell Helicopter, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Textron Inc., has been approved for a possible $300-million military contract with Iraq. Full statement from the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (US DSCA): The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Iraq of Bell Helicopter […]

