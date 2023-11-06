Iraq's Largest Packaging Factory Opens in Erbil

2023-11-06 05:15:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has Barzani has opened what is described as the largest cardboard and packaging factory in Iraq. Masrour Barzani opened the Fabyab facility in Erbil on Tuesday, saying: "This factory plays a crucial role in bolstering our agricultural sector by providing essential packaging and […]

