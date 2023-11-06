2023-11-06 05:15:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. WEE Pros GmbH (Water, Energy, Environment Professionals) has won a contract with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) for "Capacity Building for Professional Services of Beneficiaries, NGOs & Private Sector staff and the Public Sector staff members in Anbar." The contract is valued at $95,000. The company describes itself as […]

The post German Management Consultancy Wins Iraq Contract first appeared on Iraq Business News.