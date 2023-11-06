Drone attacks target US bases in Iraq, Syria

2023-11-06 09:30:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Drones targeted two American military bases, "Al-Asad" in western Iraq and "Al-Tanf" on the Syrian-Iraqi-Jordanian borders, early Monday morning.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that two drones targeted the Ain Al-Asad military base in al-Anbar, with the first strike occurring last night and the second at dawn today. The military forces managed to shoot down both drones.

Additionally, a third drone targeted the vicinity of Al-Tanf military base inside Syrian territory and was also successfully intercepted.

This incident coincides with a regional tour initiated by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani from the Iranian capital Tehran today.

According to an Iraqi government spokesperson, the purpose of the regional tour is "common understanding to stop the aggression on Gaza, halt the expansion of the war, contain it, prevent its spread, and activate immediate ceasefire initiatives."