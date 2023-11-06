Raisi commends al-Sudani's stance on the Palestinian issue

2023-11-06 10:30:10 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi expressed his gratitude to the Iraqi government for the economic relations between the two countries and also appreciated Iraq's stance on the Palestinian issue.

Raisi, during a joint press conference with Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani in Tehran, highlighted the significant progress in Iraq-Iran relations. He emphasized that the Iraqi Prime Minister is working on implementing the security agreement signed between Iraq and Iran.

Raisi extended his thanks to the Iraqi government for enhancing economic ties and railway connections between the two nations. He underscored the common positions of Iraq and Iran regarding the Palestinian cause, emphasizing the necessity to halt the ceasefire violations in Gaza and stop the crimes committed by the Zionist entity.

The Iranian President reiterated his gratitude to the Iraqi Prime Minister for his stance on the Palestinian issue, stating that those supporting the Zionist entity are complicit in the crimes perpetrated in Gaza.

Prime Minister al-Sudani arrived in the Iranian capital, Tehran, for an official visit to discuss bilateral relations and regional issues, with the Palestinian cause topping the agenda. Al-Sudani was accorded an official reception in Tehran by Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi, featuring the national anthems of both countries and a display by the honor guards.