Iraqi PM Al-Sudani visits Tehran for talks with Iran’s President

2023-11-06 10:30:13 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani has arrived in Tehran on an official visit, where he will meet with Iran’s President, Ebrahim Raisi. The subject matter for their conversations includes bilateral relations as well as the critical regional problem of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in Gaza. The discussions are anticipated to focus on […]

