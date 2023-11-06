Al-Sudani sheds light on Iraq's efforts to achieve ceasefire in Gaza

2023-11-06 11:30:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / In a press conference in Tehran, the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, affirmed Iraq's "consistent" stance on the Palestinian issue. During his meeting with the Iranian President, al-Sudani expressed gratitude for the warm reception and emphasized the depth of the relationship between the two countries, especially during this sensitive period in the region.

The Prime Minister highlighted the significance of the visit, stating that the Palestinian cause was the central topic of discussion. He reiterated Iraq's unwavering position on the Palestinian issue, which has been expressed by religious authorities, political forces, and the nation as a whole. Al-Sudani pointed out the long-standing silence of the international community in the face of the Palestinian people's genocide and emphasized the failure of the international society to fulfill its obligations towards the people of Gaza, who have endured decades of suffering.

He emphasized that anyone aiming to contain and prevent the conflict's escalation must pressure the Israeli authorities to halt their aggression and targeted killings. He stressed that the recent events were not isolated incidents but a result of the occupying forces' criminal policies against Palestinians and their sanctities. The Prime Minister affirmed Iraq's role in communicating with regional countries to achieve an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, mentioning Iraq's efforts to provide humanitarian aid and send assistance to the people of Gaza.

Regarding his meeting with the Iranian President, the Prime Minister stated that they discussed the exceptional relations between the two countries. He confirmed the coordinated efforts of Iraq and Iran towards achieving a lasting ceasefire. Al-Sudani underlined the continued strengthening of bilateral relations and the significant opportunities for economic partnership, with a focus on development initiatives. Additionally, he mentioned the successful efforts of the joint security committee between the two countries in eliminating tensions in border areas.