SMC: 3 terrorists killed in Kirkuk

2019/07/21 | 10:30
INA – KIRKUK
Three terrorists were killed during a security operation that destroyed their haven by US-Led Coalition air force in Kirkuk, Security Media Cell – SMC announced on Saturday.
This operation came according to highly accurate information by the directorate of Federal Police - Intelligence Agency, Kirkuk.
