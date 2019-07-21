عربي | كوردى


SMC: 3 terrorists killed in Kirkuk

2019/07/21 | 10:30
INA – KIRKUK



Three terrorists were killed during a security operation that destroyed their haven by US-Led Coalition air force in Kirkuk, Security Media Cell – SMC announced on Saturday.



This operation came according to highly accurate information by the directorate of Federal Police - Intelligence Agency, Kirkuk.









