Al-Sudani discusses Palestinian issue with Khamenei in Tehran

2023-11-06 12:45:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Iraq’s Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, met on Monday with the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ali Khamenei, in the Iranian capital, Tehran.

This was confirmed by the media office of the Prime Minister in a concise statement sent to Shafaq News Agency.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani arrived in the Iranian capital, Tehran, earlier today for an official visit to discuss bilateral relations and address key regional issues, with the Palestinian cause topping the agenda.

Al-Sudani was accorded an official reception ceremony in Tehran, hosted by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. During the ceremony, the national anthems of both countries were played, and a guard of honor was presented.