Houthi shell fire wounds at least 2 children in north Yemen

2019/07/21 | 10:55
Houthi militia shell fire wounded at least two children in Yemen’s northern province of Jawf, press reports have reported.The attack was caused by a mortar fired by the Houthis in the village of Ghail in western Jawf.A local Yemeni source said the mortar shell landed on a house, seriously injuring the two children.The attack comes just a week after the Iran-backed militia attacked the same village and seriously wounded two children and a woman. 





