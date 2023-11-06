Al-Sudani-Khamenei talks focus on Iraqi factions’ attacks on US bases

2023-11-06 14:15:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / A well-informed political source revealed that Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani carried two messages to the Iranian leadership during his visit to the capital, Tehran. This visit followed a recent trip by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Baghdad, where Al-Sudani discussed "escalating events in Gaza and the necessity of containing the crisis and preventing its expansion."

According to the source, speaking to Shafaq News Agency, "Al-Sudani's visit to Tehran focuses on two main issues. Firstly, conveying genuine American warnings to Iran regarding its continued support for armed groups and its instigation of military operations against American targets and interests in Iraq and the region."

The source added that the second issue revolves around Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani's request from the Iranian political and religious leadership to pressure certain armed factions in Iraq to avoid military escalation against Americans. This is aimed at preventing Washington from any military response to these attacks, which might turn Iraq into a battleground and widen the war in the entire region.

The US State Department revealed that Secretary Blinken urged Al-Sudani to hold those responsible for the ongoing attacks against American personnel in Iraq accountable and fulfill Iraq's commitments to protect all facilities hosting American employees, invited by the Iraqi government.