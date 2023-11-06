Parliament concludes term amidst pending legislation and urgent issues
2023-11-06 14:30:05 - Source: Shafaq News
Shafaq News / The Parliamentary Strategic Planning Committee revealed on Monday the conclusion of the legislative session for the current parliament. However, there are numerous pending requests to convene sessions to finalize several laws and resolutions. The committee emphasized that no parliamentary session will be held in the current year.
This decision comes after several members of the parliament called for emergency sessions to discuss the situation in Gaza and address the potential closure of the U.S. embassy.
Mohammed Al-Baldawi, the Deputy Chairman of the committee, stated to Shafaq News Agency, "The oversight role of the parliament continues without interruption. Members of the parliament are actively present in parliamentary committees to monitor various departments and ministries in accordance with the committees' duties."
He further explained, "The current legislative session of the parliament officially ends on the 9th of this month. Given the busy schedules of many parliament members preparing for the provincial council elections, it is unlikely that any session will be convened. The current year will witness no parliamentary sessions, and the sessions will resume in the new legislative session starting next year."