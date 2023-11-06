Iraq can play a pivotal role in solving the crisis in Gaza, Khamenei says
2023-11-06 15:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News
Shafaq News / Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, emphasized the need for heightened political pressure within the Islamic world against the United States and Israel. He stated this during his meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani in the capital, Tehran.
Khamenei expressed his appreciation for Iraq's strong support for the people of Gaza, affirming the necessity of increasing political pressure in the Islamic world to halt the killing of Gaza's residents by the U.S. and Zionist forces. He highlighted Iraq's pivotal role, stating, "Iraq, as a significant nation in the region, can play a distinctive role in this regard, creating a new path in the Arab and Islamic worlds."
Addressing the dire situation in Gaza, Khamenei condemned the atrocities committed, pointing out direct American involvement in managing the war. He stated, "Regardless of the ongoing killings in Gaza, the Zionist entity has truly failed in this matter as it has been unable to restore its tarnished reputation and will not be able to do so in the future without American military and political assistance. The Americans are partners with the Zionists in the crimes against Gaza."
Khamenei stressed the comprehensive efforts needed to increase political pressure on the U.S. and the Zionist entity to cease the bombings in Gaza. He emphasized, "The Islamic Republic of Iran and Iraq can play a role and have an impact in this area through coordination between them."
Additionally, Khamenei discussed bilateral cooperation between Iran and Iraq in economic and security domains, stating, "Progress is being made, thanks to God, but it is crucial to ensure the continued implementation of agreements with the same initial zeal and without delay."
In conclusion, he expressed his sincere gratitude to Iraq, its people, government, and Prime Minister for their warm hospitality, services, and security arrangements during the forty-day period.