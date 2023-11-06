More than 80 displaced families return to Sinjar amid slow repatriation process
2023-11-06 15:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News
Shafaq News/ At least 85 families have left displacement camps in Duhok to their hometown in Sinjar on the sixth wave of a government-sanctioned repatriation program, the head of Duhok's migration and displacement department revealed on Monday.
Director Dayan Jaafar told Shafaq News Agency that the repatriation process is progressing at an "extremely slow pace".
"Despite the program being in effect for nearly two years, only 290 families have returned to Sinjar to date," he said.
Jaafar said that "the assistance provided by the International Organization of Migration (IOM), which manages the repatriation project, has significantly decreased."
"It now covers only transportation costs, estimated at approximately $1,240 per returning family," he continued, "the only viable solution for the return of all displaced persons from the camps in Dohuk to Sinjar is the implementation of the Sinjar Agreement."