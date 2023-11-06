Iraqi PM, Iranian President discuss achieving ceasefire in Gaza

2023-11-06 16:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – In a joint press conference with the Iranian President, Ebrahim Raisi, in the Iranian capital, Tehran, the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, stated on Monday that the international community failed to fulfill its commitments towards the people besieged in Gaza. Al-Sudani said that his visit to Tehran reflects the strong partnership […]

