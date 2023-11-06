Iraq News Now

HomeIraqi NewsGeneral › Iraqi PM, Iranian President discuss achieving ceasefire in Gaza

Iraqi PM, Iranian President discuss achieving ceasefire in Gaza

Iraqi PM Iranian President discuss achieving ceasefire in Gaza
Iraqi PM, Iranian President discuss achieving ceasefire in Gaza
2023-11-06 16:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – In a joint press conference with the Iranian President, Ebrahim Raisi, in the Iranian capital, Tehran, the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, stated on Monday that the international community failed to fulfill its commitments towards the people besieged in Gaza. Al-Sudani said that his visit to Tehran reflects the strong partnership […]

The post Iraqi PM, Iranian President discuss achieving ceasefire in Gaza appeared first on Iraqi News.

Read the Full Text From: Iraqi News
Sponsored Links