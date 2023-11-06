Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shia Al-Sudani concludes official visit to Iran
2023-11-06 16:45:04 - Source: Shafaq News
Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shia Al-Sudani returned to Baghdad this afternoon following an official visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran. The visit aimed to strengthen diplomatic ties and address pressing regional issues.
Al-Sudani's media office issued a brief statement confirming the Prime Minister's return to Iraq after concluding his discussions in Tehran. Al-Sudani held significant meetings with Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi and Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei during his visit. The discussions primarily focused on the war in Palestine and explored potential strategies to end the ongoing crisis.